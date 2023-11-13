Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$17.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Bird Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.18.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bird Construction
Bird Construction Stock Up 2.6 %
Bird Construction Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.78%.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.