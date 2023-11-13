Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$17.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Bird Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.18.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Up 2.6 %

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$6.72 and a 1 year high of C$12.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$631.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.