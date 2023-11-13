Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
