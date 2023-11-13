ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
