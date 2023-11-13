Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at Cormark

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.39.

TSE:AFN opened at C$50.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$957.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$38.76 and a 12-month high of C$63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.68.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. The firm had revenue of C$390.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$424.00 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.875 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

