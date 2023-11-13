Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ISV opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$354 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

