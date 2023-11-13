Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$206.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$182.01 and a 52 week high of C$208.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$197.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$198.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.