BMO Capital Markets Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.00.

KEY stock opened at C$31.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.86.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9126844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

