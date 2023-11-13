Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.67.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.02 and a 1 year high of C$27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

