Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRE. Cormark cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.18.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Martinrea International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
