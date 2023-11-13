Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

