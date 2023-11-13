Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.02. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.