StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Biocept Stock Down 13.1 %

Biocept stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biocept by 50.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the second quarter worth $97,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Biocept during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the second quarter worth $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.