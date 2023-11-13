StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Biocept Stock Down 13.1 %
Biocept stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $27.00.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
