Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

