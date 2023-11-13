Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $470.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

