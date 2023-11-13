Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

