Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSAC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $18.90 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.97.

BSAC stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 82,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

