StockNews.com Lowers New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NYT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

NYT opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.12. New York Times has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

