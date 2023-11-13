Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $141.59 on Thursday. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hess by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

