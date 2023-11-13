Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $279.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

