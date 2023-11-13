Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
