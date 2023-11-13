Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.