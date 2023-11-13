StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.17. Textainer Group has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $49.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Textainer Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

