StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Textainer Group Price Performance
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Textainer Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
