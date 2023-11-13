StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $108.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

