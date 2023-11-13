goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$166.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. TD Securities raised their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$162.88.

GSY opened at C$124.36 on Thursday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$135.50. The company has a current ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$113.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

