Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.77.

H stock opened at C$37.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$32.79 and a 1 year high of C$40.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.00. The firm has a market cap of C$22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

