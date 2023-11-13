Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.18.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.