Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$83.20.

LNR opened at C$58.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$58.00 and a 1 year high of C$78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

