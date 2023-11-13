LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given New C$0.45 Price Target at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSPK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday.
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.
