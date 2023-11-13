Stifel Nicolaus Trims LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Target Price to C$0.90

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

LifeSpeak stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. LifeSpeak has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$18.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

