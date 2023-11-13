CIBC Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$16.25

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVA. TD Securities raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.47.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVA

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy Company Profile

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.