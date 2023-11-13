Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xperi
Xperi Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xperi by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xperi
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.