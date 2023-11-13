Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $369.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xperi by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

