trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 17th

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 17th.

trivago Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.03 on Monday. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $352.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

trivago Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.5628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $1.25 to $1.16 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

