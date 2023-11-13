Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 13th (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE)

Strong Global Entertainment’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 13th. Strong Global Entertainment had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 16th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Strong Global Entertainment’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Strong Global Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SGE stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Strong Global Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Strong Global Entertainment (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter.

About Strong Global Entertainment

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems in North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It also distributes digital cinema equipment and provides technical support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers eclipse curvilinear screens for use in theme parks and immersive exhibitions, and military simulation applications; and projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including lenses and lamps.

