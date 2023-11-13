Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Insider Buys £54,183 in Stock

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) insider Keith Richard Mullins purchased 108,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £54,183 ($66,884.34).

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Stock Performance

LON:OSEC opened at GBX 44.60 ($0.55) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.82. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52-week low of GBX 43.60 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.74). The company has a market cap of £72.52 million, a PE ratio of -371.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Octopus AIM VCT 2 alerts:

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.