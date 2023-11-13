Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Acquires £28,250 in Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £28,250 ($34,872.24).

Arix Bioscience Stock Performance

LON ARIX opened at GBX 113 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 73.10, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arix Bioscience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 132 ($1.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.04. The company has a market capitalization of £146.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,027.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Featured Stories

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

