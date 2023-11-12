California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 176,845 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,845 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Mastercard worth $732,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

MA opened at $394.38 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.02 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.88 and a 200-day moving average of $390.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

