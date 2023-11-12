Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $448.43 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

