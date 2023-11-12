Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

