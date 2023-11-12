Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

ELV opened at $458.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

