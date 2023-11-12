Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $102.22 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $102,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.