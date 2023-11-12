River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $458.25 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

