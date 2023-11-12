Andra AP fonden Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNH stock opened at $541.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00. The stock has a market cap of $500.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

