UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,001 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,012,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $154,237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $468,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,952 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $541.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

