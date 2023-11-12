Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $541.21 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $553.00. The company has a market cap of $500.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.