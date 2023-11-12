California Public Employees Retirement System Has $421.34 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 605,434 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Salesforce worth $421,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

