Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 30.6% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

