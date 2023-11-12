Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day moving average of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

