Swiss National Bank Sells 357,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 357,000 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Salesforce worth $763,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 288.6% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 44.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Salesforce by 222.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $100,961,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

NYSE:CRM opened at $213.63 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

