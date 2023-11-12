Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 12,725 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

