Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $323.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.85 and its 200-day moving average is $398.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

