Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.92. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

